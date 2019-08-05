Arrest report in Quan Griffin case released

STARKE, Fl. (WTOC) - WTOC has obtained the incident report in the arrest of Georgia Southern defensive lineman Quan Griffin.
The report states Griffin, along with Keshaun and Natavian Griffin, broke into an apartment early Thursday morning and assaulted a man he believed to be an ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
According to the Starke Police Department arrest report, the three Griffins attacked the victim while he was laying in bed, punching him until he was on the ground. When there, “the three black males proceeded to ‘stomp’ him.” One of the males then held a pistol to the victim’s face, saying “I should f------ shoot you.”
The victim had numerous lacerations and foot prints on his head, back, and chest, the report states. It also says he had an open laceration on his hand from a broken bone protruding through the skin.
The second victim told police she attempted to call 911, but Keshaun Griffin pushed her against a wall and took her phone. She then ran to a neighbor’s and called 911. The victim told police she received a text message from Quan Griffin an hour before the attack “accusing her of having another man in the house.”
Quan told police he would come to the Starke PD station to make a statement, where he was arrested.
Griffin was indefinitely suspended by the Eagles on Friday. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in the case. Griffin is still in the Bradford County Jail, facing $345,000 bond.
A copy of the arrest report is available below.
