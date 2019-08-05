Chatham County students have successful first day back to school

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Tens of thousands of Chatham County students reported for their first day of classes Monday morning.
“The first day has started off spectacularly. Students were in place; parents are patient.”
New to the district, West Chatham Middle School Principal Ronnie Banyard Jr. says it was all-hands-on-deck to ensure the first day went smoothly.
“Leading up to the first day, one of the concerns is definitely ensuring that we have our students where they are supposed to be for their classes,” Banyard said. “We don’t want any child to come to our school and not have a place to be."
Banyard said despite one minor mishap Monday morning, teachers and faculty were able to ease the anxiety of new parents and new students.
“Once our students did arrive due to some, unfortunately late buses, we had staff here on-hand to definitely reassure them that we’re going to work collectively to ensure that we can limit those concerns," Banyard said. "First day, first week, there are always a few one-offs.”
Meanwhile, the Savannah Police Traffic Unit was out bright and early at 6:30 looking for people on their phones, seat belt violators, and making sure children were properly restrained.
“We believe that high visibility of people seeing law enforcement along with flashing lights and the signs, brings awareness to people and lets them know that okay, today is an important day," said Lt. Torrance Garvin.
“So far, we’ve written a total of 90 citations, and they vary from hands free, speeding and seat belt violations, so that’s why it’s important that we are out there in the school zones," Garvin said.
