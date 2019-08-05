Coast Guardsman from Effingham Co. dies in fall from Alaskan cliff

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 25-year-old Coast Guardsman who grew up in Guyton, Ga. died in a fall from a cliff in Alaska.
Alaska State Troopers say Ricky Reese Jr. died last week after falling about 60 feet on Kodiak Island. He had been hiking along the cliff with a friend when he fell.
Reese had only been stationed in Alaska for about three weeks before the incident, according to Reese’s mother.
He had been stationed in Jacksonville, Fla. and Cleveland, Ohio.
Reese will be returned home on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A flight carrying Reese is scheduled to land in Savannah at about 11 a.m.
