Consider This: Recent mass shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every time there’s a mass shooting in our country, The Onion - a satirical website - publishes a story with a headline that reads, ‘No Way to Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."
They posted the headline on Saturday after a man opened fire at a mall in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 dead and another 26 wounded. With the ink barely dry on the Saturday headline, they once again had to post it early Sunday morning as yet another man - armed with more fire power than anyone needs - opened fire at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and wounding another 27.
I was fully prepared to talk about Back 2 School this week, and being more vigilant on the roads. In fact, I really debated whether I would ever address the shootings, because I know half the people reading this now will be shaking their heads in agreement, while the other half will be shaking their fists in anger.
Consider This: These mass murders are not a political issue, they’re a humanity issue. We cannot stay silent, shrug our shoulders, send thoughts and prayers and say, ‘there’s no way to prevent this.’
There is a way. I can’t tell you what the solution is, though restricting or eliminating access to weapons and magazines that fire hundreds of bullets in minutes is a good place to start. Unless your home is being robbed by a mall full of people or a nightclub full of partiers, there’s only one use for an arsenal like this, as we witness time and time again.
Like each time before, these stories and the lives lost will be front of mind for the next few days, and then we’ll move on with the status quo, until once again we read online, “No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.