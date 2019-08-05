Investigators working to identify Bluffton forgery suspect

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a forgery suspect.
Investigators say a victim’s vehicle was broken into on Aug. 2 around 3:45 p.m. Shortly after, officials say a white man wearing a black hoodie, khaki shorts, and a red and black baseball cap used one of the victim’s credit cards to make over $2,500 in gift card purchases at the Walmart on Bluffton Road.
Investigators say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a gray Kia sedan.
If you can help identify the man, please contact Sgt. Stuckey at 843.255.3308, or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.
