Law enforcement holds active shooter training at Jasper County Schools

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Stopping an active shooter has become a top priority for most law enforcement agencies across the nation - especially if it’s happening inside a school.
Several law enforcement agencies and EMS agencies in the Lowcountry spent several days this summer preparing for that exact scenario. Teams from Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Hardeeville Fire and more, practiced for what they are calling a “worst case scenario.” They tell WTOC communication is vital in extreme situations.
“As you see through the country of what’s going on, we have to be a step ahead of what’s going on, or God forbid, what takes place," said school resource officer, Alejandro Ruiz, Hardeeville.
“We’re going to be as prepared as we can, and the training is the first step for that. Again, we don’t want anything to happen. We pray to God nothing happens, but we want to be prepared if something does happen," said Chief Sam Woodward, Hardeeville Police Department.
The first day of school for Jasper County students is Aug. 19.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.