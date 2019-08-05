Liberty Co. teacher arrested on child molestation charge

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Liberty County teacher is behind bars after he was arrested on charges of child molestation over the weekend.
40-year-old Dennis Cooke is a kindergarten teacher at Taylor’s Creek Elementary. The case is in Long County’s jurisdiction.
Cooke is currently being held at the Liberty County jail on a hold for Long County. The Liberty County School System tells WTOC’s Dal Cannady that they were not involved in this investigation, but will cooperate with the sheriff’s office if asked.
