Liberty County students return back to their classrooms

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marked the first day back to school for students in Liberty County.
Approximately 10,000 students arrived for classes across the 15 campuses. At Bradwell Institute, nearly 1,600 high-schoolers were met by new principal, Alvin Williams.
District administrators say they’re focused on teaching students, but they’re also appealing to parents to help guide students toward learning and creating a positive atmosphere in class.
“We know we need to get children where they need to be, but parents can help us by, really, believing in us and asking their child to go to school, and as old fashioned as it is, say, 'behave,” said Dr. Franklin Perry, Superintendent.
Dr. Perry says the district did some remodeling on several campuses, including Liberty County High School.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.