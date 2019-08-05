Monday: Dry afternoon, but spotty showers develop in the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a small batch of light rain that is quickly diminishing this morning over I-16 heading toward I-95. Otherwise, most of our roadways are dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. We have low clouds this morning with patchy fog possible, so I would give yourself a few extra minutes to make it to work or school.
Students going back to school today may want to pack an umbrella. We will be dry this afternoon, but spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but rain will cool some of us off into the evening. Rain lingers around dinnertime through the mid evening.
Tybee Island Tides: 0.0' 6:00AM | 8.5' 1:00PM | 0.7' 7:00PM
Afternoon showers are possible the next few afternoons with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances diminish and highs return to the mid 90s to close our the work and school week.
Tropics:
There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next 5 days. You can always get the latest on the tropics in the hurricane center at wtoc.com and on the free WTOC First Alert Weather App.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
