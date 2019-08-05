Neighbors near ‘Mount Trashmore’ in Ridgeland concerned about their health

JASPER COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - Thousands of gallons of water have been dumped on what neighbors call “Mount Trashmore” since it caught fire weeks ago.
The fire is underneath a trash pile owned by Able Contracting, which is labeled as a recycling center. The fire, which is located in Ridgeland, has been slowly burning for weeks. Firefighters have been suppressing it in the short term, but neighbors are worried for their long term health.
Mike Duncan, who lives about 75 yards from the fire, says he’s not worried for himself. He’s worried about his grandchildren.
“I’m old. I’m not worried about my health. What’s going to happen to them 15, 20 years down the road? That’s my concern," he said.
He says his three-year-old grandson has to do breathing treatments after spending two or three days a week with him. According to the neighbor, the recent fires are only part of a long term problem. He says the problem started five years ago, and became real trouble about three years ago, and right now, he’s scared to even be near his home.
“It’s horrible. You can see we have a nice yard back here we like to hang out in, but we can’t do it anymore because it’s just too...the smell is too bad and it’s just horrendous at night."
The smoke from the trash pile billows into his backyard, and gets even worse at night. His 40-year-old house is drafty, and has let in enough smoke that the nighttime exposure, along with living day to day next to the burn, has left its mark on his family. His neighbors are no better off.
“Our noses run really bad in the mornings. We have headaches two or three times a week, which I’ve never had my whole life, and so does my girlfriend. It’s just aggravating. The smell almost makes you nauseous sometimes,” Duncan said.
Jasper Fire has been controlling the smolder since July 1, when they inherited the issue from Hardeeville.
The fire is burning below the pile, and firefighters aren’t allowed to get on top of the pile for fear of collapse or excessive inhalation. Frank Edwards, Director for Emergency Services, says the county wanted the residents out of the area once the Department of Health and Environmental Control issued an emergency order last week. They called for a voluntary evacuation and set up temporary housing for those displaced.
“We felt it was appropriate the county take action to get the residents, and certainly to offer assistance to them for housing purposes,” he said.
Even though they’ve been given temporary housing at a nearby motel, for some residents, their house is all they have, and they’ve made it clear they don’t want to leave. The housing the county has set up for the neighbors only lasts through Friday, but Edwards says the county is now working with the Red Cross to find a long term solution.
