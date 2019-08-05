Rep. Buddy Carter weighs in on mass shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter spoke with WTOC on Monday on what he thinks needs to be done to prevent mass shootings. His comments come in the wake of the two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that happened over the weekend.
Carter believes glorifying violence is also a culprit.
He said as a society we must take more responsibility for what is put out in video games as well as social media.
He said when it comes to mental health things have been done, but he says even more needs to be done.
When asked if the senate should be called back early to figure out a solution, he agreed 100%.
He said tougher background checks need to be done when it comes to who can purchase a firearm.
He thinks denying people who shouldn’t have weapons is a slippery slope, bump stocks are also something that needs to be looked at again.
Carter said although congress can act, it’s also a societal problem that needs to be addressed collectively.
“You know you can’t blame this on politicians,” Carter said. “This is a societal problem we’ve got to address this, we’ve got to look for early warning signs as well, what about your neighbor is who acting strange and doing strange things I mean those are the things we have to look at,” said Carter. “What about the despondent teenager who has cut themselves off from society those are the types of things we have to work on,” he said.
Carter went on to say he’s willing to come back early to talk about background checks if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the president pro-tem of the senate, decide that’s the appropriate thing to do.
