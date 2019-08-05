Savannah Arts Academy holds senior parade to kick off first day of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new year with new beginnings for more than 38,000 students in the Savannah-Chatham County School District.
For some students and parents, Monday marked the start to the countdown to graduation.
Hundreds of parents, friends, and even some of the lowerclassmen joined the students of Savannah Arts Academy on the red carpet to start off the school year.
“Julia Louise Roland. Our little face is a senior this year," said parent, Anissa Roland. “It’s crazy to think.”
Crazy, exciting, and bittersweet. Those words describe the feelings of many parents and students at the Savannah Arts Academy Senior Parade on the first day of school.
“I get to see my daughter have her last day of school, and we’re so incredibly proud her,” Tiffany Hall said.
Hall says this tradition is a great way to kick off the beginning of the end of her daughter’s time at SAA.
“It’s a great thing SAA does for the kids, and parents get a kick out of it too because we get to look back at the memories we have."
Memories that Anissa Roland will definitely miss when her daughter graduates.
“This place is really part of a big community. The teachers are supportive, the kids are all supportive; real feel of everyone needs to succeed and everyone needs to be excellent.”
SCCPSS Superintendent Ann Levett joined in on the festivities as well.
“We are excited about all of the various initiatives, new things happening this year, but also opportunity to build on our past successes.”
Dr. Levett will visit several schools during the day Monday and Tuesday for the beginning of the new school year.
