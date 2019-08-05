Savannah Police seek suspect responsible for shattering business window

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police are seeking a suspect that broke a window at an Abercorn Street business in July.
Officers responded to Morris Multimedia on July 20th to find a shattered window. Surveillance video showed a bald, white man throw a metal chair at the window at 2:50 a.m. on July 19th. He then entered the building.
There is no information if anything from the business was taken.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Northwest Precinct detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 5086 or (912) 651-6990.
