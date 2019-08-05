Savannah Police seek suspect responsible for shattering business window

Savannah Police seek suspect responsible for shattering business window
source: Savannah Police
August 5, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 12:52 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police are seeking a suspect that broke a window at an Abercorn Street business in July.

Officers responded to Morris Multimedia on July 20th to find a shattered window. Surveillance video showed a bald, white man throw a metal chair at the window at 2:50 a.m. on July 19th. He then entered the building.

source: Savannah Police
source: Savannah Police

There is no information if anything from the business was taken.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Northwest Precinct detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 5086 or (912) 651-6990.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.