Tae Kwon Do student from Bulloch County becomes world champion

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tae Kwon Do student from Statesboro became his community’s first world champion two weeks ago when he brought medals home.
Colton Rollins stands out in several ways. The third degree black-belt was born with midline birth defects that affected his hearing and vision, and even his ability to stand for long periods. Twenty years ago, he discovered the benefits of learning Tae Kwon Do.
“I’ve learned perseverance, self respect, hard work, self control,” Rollins said.
He worked his way from local, regional, and state competition in the Special Abilities division. His instructors encouraged him in his forms, his weapons, and sparring.
“When I started working with him, I was totally impressed with his enthusiasm in the classroom, and he was super motivated to do as much as he could,” said Andi Johnson, Owner/Chief Instructor.
In late July, Colton, his family, and Ms. Johnson traveled to the World Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas. Colton placed 1st and 2nd among qualifiers from all over. While some might brag, Colton takes every competition in stride.
“Even if I don’t place, I look at what I can improve on,” he said.
Colton hopes to finish the requirements to become an instructor to help students of all ability levels, and show people who might look at limitations to look at opportunities.
While he hopes he’s an inspiration to others with special needs, his instructors say he’s an inspiration to everyone.
