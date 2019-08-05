12 Tybee Island homes approved to receive FEMA grants

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Big news was discussed at a meeting on Monday for Tybee Island residents wanting to protect their homes from floodwaters.
Tybee Island's mayor and Georgia’s 1st congressional district representative announced that money through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has been secured for Tybee.
Sixty-one homes were on the application the city sent to the federal government for the Hazard Mitigation Grant. WTOC learned on Monday that the first 12 have been approved.
The approval comes based on criteria like location and type of structure. About $1.5 million will be spread around to those dozen homeowners, who then must carry flood insurance from now on, if they didn’t before. They also must chip in the remaining 15 percent of the total cost of lifting the homes up.
Local and federal elected leaders say it’s a step in the right direction, and hope over time, they’ll be able to secure funding in the near future for the rest of the homes in need of being lifted up, out of harm’s way.
“The federal government will long term save money as these properties are lifted up out of the flood plan,” said Mayor Jason Buelterman. “More importantly, the homeowners, I’m hopeful that all 12 of the folks, that the families involved here, will be able to take advantage of this.”
This is an example of adapting,” said Representative Buddy Carter. “Adaptation to what is changing: rising sea levels.”
"This is joyous news, and it just shows you what can happen when the state and local government and the federal government work together,” said Fran Galloway, a Tybee Island resident and recipient of the FEMA grant. “Just a beautiful thing. We all work together for a common cause, and it’s totally non-partisan.”
