Tybee Island mayor comments on viral arrest video

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A video posted online of Tybee Island police officers arresting several people over the weekend is getting a lot of attention.
Many are criticizing how the officers handled the situation, but Tybee Island city and police leaders say that video only showed a portion of what happened.
Just before midnight Saturday night on Tybrisa Street, an officer noticed a bouncer at a bar trying to get his attention. The events that would follow are detailed in a police report posted right now on the police department’s Facebook page.
“We made the decision collectively to release everything to the public. Sometimes, this happens where something happens online and it goes viral, and that’s what happened in this situation,” said Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman. “But that particular video did not provide context. We wanted to make sure with police reports, and most importantly the police bodycam video, that it showed more of what actually happened.”
WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.