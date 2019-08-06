Cities of Statesboro, Claxton agree to work together to fight large-scale fires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are the victim of a fire, you want to know that your fire department has enough people, or backup, to handle it.
The cities of Claxton and Statesboro now have an agreement to help each other with fires that are too big for one department to handle alone. Under this agreement, there could be extreme cases where you’d see trucks and crews from Statesboro helping fight a fire in Claxton, or vice versa.
Statesboro City Council voted for the mutual aid agreement where either department can request backup from the other one, in case of a large-scale fire.
“It’s really just boiling down to being in a position to help your neighbors,” said Chief Tim Grams, Statesboro Fire Department.
Statesboro Fire remains one of the few departments in the area to have full-time staff around the clock. They already have a mutual aid agreement with the Bulloch County Fire Department. Chief Grams says they could, one day, be called over to help support Claxton’s volunteer department, or be in a position to ask their department to send aid to Statesboro.
“Today’s world is ‘do more with less,’ and agreements for mutual aid and automatic aid is a way to provide the service,” the chief said.
Chief Grams says they hope the agreement is something they never have to use, but it’s better to have it just in case.
