City of Savannah working to make disability improvements for next St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is planning for its biggest party of the year a little differently this year.
The Savannah-Chatham County Council on Disability Issues Board joined the St. Patrick’s Day Planning Committee, as well as representatives from City Market and the Waterfront Association, to try to make changes to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in order to make them more inclusive of people with disabilities. They talked about improving communications, attitudes, and physical accessibility.
“Elevator use, how to get around, transportation issues and getting people to the event. We also looked at communication issues in terms of signage,” said Wayne Dawson, Savannah Chatham Council on Disabilities.
Dawson says he’s pleased with the outcome of the meeting. The council will now be included in other planning meetings.
