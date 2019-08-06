Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-6-19

source: WTOC
By Dave Turley | August 6, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 12:50 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An inland trough continues through Wednesday. A cold front stalls over the area Saturday through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs between 88-92.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with any showers or storms ending before midnight, lows between 73-77.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs between 89-93.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid-90s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid-90s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

All quiet in the tropics. No tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.

