Georgia Southern, Ogeechee Tech sign student transition agreements

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College signed an agreement Tuesday to simplify the transition from a technical degree to a bachelor’s degree.
Those who have studied information technology, logistics, intermodal transportation, criminal justice, or criminology at Ogeechee Tech will be able to move those credits towards a four-year degree at Georgia Southern, rather than starting from scratch.
“We’re learning we have to value the students’ time,” said Lori Durden, OTC President. “We don’t want students wasting time taking courses they don’t need or they have to repeat somewhere else.”
Ogeechee Tech had some agreements with Georgia Southern and some with Armstrong State. The deal signed on Tuesday streamlines the requirements now at Georgia Southern under consolidation. It also widens the range of credits accepted to move from a two-year associate’s degree to a four-year degree.
“The main thing we need to be focused on in higher ed these days is ‘how do we insure that we’re getting work-force ready in as many ways as we possibly can,' whether that’s with our technical college partners, a four-year degree, or a combination of both,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero, GSU President.
Both say it’s about equipping graduates to find opportunities, but also preparing this region’s workforce for the present and into the future.
President Durden says the two schools have similar agreements in the works for other degree programs, but she wouldn’t say which ones. WTOC will let you know when those new programs are announced.
