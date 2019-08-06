Lost equipment possibly puts soldiers’ personal info in jeopardy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Army National Guard is sending out letters to current and former military members about their private information being compromised. Thousands of soldiers now need to take safety measures.
WTOC called the Georgia Army National Guard Tuesday afternoon. They say they are working to take steps to alert members and right the wrong. They say they’ll email us a more detailed description on their response.
The Georgia Army National Guard confirms a hard drive with sensitive private information was lost in the mail after being sent from its Cobb County location. An investigation was launched to locate the hard drive as well as figure out how it got lost. Letters were sent to impacted current and former military members to alert them of the situation on the lost electronic records. Leaders say there is a low probability of information being compromised. Right now, the search for the missing hard drive is still underway. The information on it includes soldier names, social security numbers, job title, duty status, and unit information.
Lt. Col. Patrick Watson, the Director of Public Affairs for the Georgia Department of Defense, says in a statement, “Upon learning of a potential loss of electronic records, the Georgia Army National Guard initiated an investigation. Although the Georgia Army National Guard determined there was a very low probability of information compromise, we sent written communication to current and former Soldiers to inform them. We diligently safeguard our Soldiers information and therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we initiated the communication. Soldiers who have questions are urged to communicate through their chain of command or contact the number in the correspondence."
The National Guard Bureau is urging potentially impacted soldiers to monitor their credit. It’s recommended that anyone possibly impacted should contact the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and Transunion to request a free yearly copy of your credit report which will show you what is on it that could negatively impact it. You can also freeze your credit so that no one can access it without you unfreezing it.
It’s advised you file a police report, so it’s tracked, as well as filing a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
