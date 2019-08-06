Lost equipment possibly puts soldiers’ personal info in jeopardy

The Georgia Army National Guard confirms a hard drive with sensitive private information was lost in the mail after being sent from its Cobb County location. An investigation was launched to locate the hard drive as well as figure out how it got lost. Letters were sent to impacted current and former military members to alert them of the situation on the lost electronic records. Leaders say there is a low probability of information being compromised. Right now, the search for the missing hard drive is still underway. The information on it includes soldier names, social security numbers, job title, duty status, and unit information.