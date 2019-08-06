Man arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Estill

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) - The Estill Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday.
Police say Kendrell Warren followed a man after the two got into a fight at a local convenience store. They say he shot at the man’s car, hitting him in the lower body. That man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Warren was arrested Monday after officers say he showed up at the police department asking about a car in police possession. He was taken to the Hampton County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime.
This investigation is ongoing. If you have any relevant information regarding this incident, please contact the Estill Police Department or Hampton County Dispatch.
