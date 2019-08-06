Metter man facing charges after domestic incident in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is facing charges after a stabbing incident Monday night at Blakewood Apartments in Statesboro.
Statesboro Police say just after 10 p.m., officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where they say they spoke with a 22-year-old female suffering from a stab wound to her back. They determined the assault occurred at Blakewood Apartments on East Olliff Street in Statesboro.
Police say the victim identified her attacker as 24-year-old Leon Donell Tolbert Jr., of Metter, and said the two shared children from a previous relationship. She stated that Tolbert forced his way into her apartment, confronted her, and then stabbed her as she fled the apartment.
Officers say Tolbert fled the area in a vehicle. The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.
According to Statesboro PD, an investigation revealed that Tolbert had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with a Georgia State Patrol trooper on U.S. 80 E after committing the aggravated assault at Blakewood Apartments. He was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.
Police say Tolbert is facing traffic charges from GSP as well as a charge of aggravated assault-family violence in connection to the stabbing.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Short at 912-764-9911.
