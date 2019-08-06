Operation Backpack helping 1,250 Lowcountry students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - As Lowcountry students prepare to return to the classroom, a group of volunteers is making sure they have what they need to be successful.
This week, Operation Backpack is in full swing. It’s an annual program from the United Way of the Lowcountry that continues to grow each year.
This year, organizers are providing book bags, school supplies, and uniforms to 1,250 students.
“So, they are grade specific and then uniform-specific, based on which school we’re providing book bags for," said Katie Phifer, Chair of Women United. "Certain schools have different colored uniforms. Each school has their separate color that will be going into each book bag, so that kids will have their uniforms as well as school supplies.”
The book bags and uniforms go to students in 14 different schools across Beaufort and Jasper counties.
