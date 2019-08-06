Pooler PD cracks down on school zone speeders

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A quick trip through Pooler could cost you. The Pooler Police Department says now that school is back in session, they're keeping a close eye on drivers in school zones.
"It's zero tolerance in school zones. If you speed in our school zones, we will issue a citation," Pooler Sgt. James Self said.
There are two school zones located in Pooler. Both zones include heavily traveled roads.
West Chatham Elementary School and West Chatham Middle School’s zones include Pine Barren Road. Pooler Elementary School’s zone includes Highway 80.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and Pooler Police want drivers to be aware of these school zones. They say drivers got a break over the summer, but now need to pay attention to these areas.
Officers want to remind drivers to slow down, be aware of school buses, crossing guards, and students walking to school. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says when people drive through these zones they need to keep their eyes on the road and not be distracted by other activities.
"Before I retired from the Pooler Police Department to work for the State, I'd sit in the school zones many times and many times you'd be surprised as to what I've seen while sitting here near Highway 80. I've watched people putting on makeup, eat, and not paying attention to what's going on around them," GOHS Law Enforcement Coordinator, Powell Harrelson said.
School zones are in effect at various times of the day. Officers say it’s important to pay attention to the flashing lights and signage.
