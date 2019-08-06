Savannah firefighters rescue man from house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire on Jenks Street, Monday night.
Crews responded to the home at 8:18 p.m. to find the fire that had broken out in a detached laundry room. Firefighters say a man living there tried to put out the blaze, but was overcome by smoke.
Crews discovered the man collapsed on the laundry room floor. Firefighters moved him from the structure, resuscitated him, and put out the fire. The victim was conscious and alert when EMS arrived to take him to a local hospital.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room. No one was displaced.
