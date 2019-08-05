State lawmaker, brother of church shooting victim, urging others to take action after mass shootings

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) was shocked after this weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Rep. Moore lost his sister in the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015. Moore said the murder of his sister, Myra Thompson, changed his life forever. “It changed the fundamental make-up of who I was as a person.”
Moore said that experience made him run for office after he noticed his legislators weren’t taking action.
After this weekend’s shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Rep. Moore is urging state lawmakers in other states across the country to make changes in their state, rather than wait on Congress to take action. Right now, members of Congress are home for the August recess.
Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) tweeted Monday afternoon. He wrote, “White nationalism is domestic terrorism and has no place in America. It is fundamentally against all that we have worked for...”.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) tweeted in the aftermath of the El Paso shooting. He called the shooting ‘sick and senseless’.
In his tweet, he urged Congress to pass what he called ‘common sense legislation’. A red flag bill, that would temporarily restrict an individual’s ability to buy or access firearms if it is believed they present danger to themselves or others.
Earlier this year, Rep. Moore filed a bill that would close the Charleston Loophole. The bill has bipartisan support but no committee hearing on that legislation has been held yet. Moore hopes that changes. “As elected officials, our responsibility is to protect the people we serve. It’s not playing politics it’s doing your job,” he said.
He shared this message for those wanting to see change, “Run for something. Do not wait on your legislator, your city council or your governor to do something. You act.”
