Tuesday: Foggy start, showers possible develop this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some area roadways are still damp after yesterday’s showers, but we will all be drying out through the morning.
Patchy fog is likely along our morning commute with temperatures in the lower 70s. Even though there isn’t any rain out there this morning, you may want to send your students to school with an umbrella for this afternoon.
Temperatures reach the upper 80s by noon, followed by highs near 90 degrees. Isolated showers will develop by mid-afternoon, followed by showers and thunderstorms progressing toward the coast during the late afternoon into the evening. Severe storms aren’t likely, but we will still see a few downpours across the area with lightning. Showers diminish late this evening with temperatures in the lower 80s to upper 70s after sunset.
- Tybee Island Tides: -0.2′ 7:00AM | 7.9′ 2:00PM | 0.5′ 8:00PM
Temperatures start off Wednesday morning in to low to mid 70s without any rain in sight. We’ll see highs in the lower 90s with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon into the evening. Highs return to the mid 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon.
There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days. Long range models are even hinting at a longer period of quiet weather across the Atlantic. You can always get updates on the tropics under the hurricane center tab on our website, wtoc.com and on the free WTOC Weather App.
