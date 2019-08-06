Tuesday: Foggy start, showers possible develop this afternoon

Temperatures reach the upper 80s by noon, followed by highs near 90 degrees. Isolated showers will develop by mid-afternoon, followed by showers and thunderstorms progressing toward the coast during the late afternoon into the evening. Severe storms aren’t likely, but we will still see a few downpours across the area with lightning. Showers diminish late this evening with temperatures in the lower 80s to upper 70s after sunset.