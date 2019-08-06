Two arrested after dead child found in vehicle in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of two people after a dead child was found in a vehicle in Colleton County.
Early Tuesday morning, officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rita Pangalangan and Larry King.
Their arrest stems from an incident Monday night when sheriff’s office investigators and Colleton County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the area of Low Country Highway in regards to a child left in a vehicle.
“Upon arrival, investigators determined the child was deceased,” CCSO officials said.
A report states the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Child Fatality Division and Crime Scene Division responded and assisted Colleton County investigators with the incident.
“As a result two suspects have been arrested in this case,” CCSO officials said."Rita Pangalangan and Larry King have both been charged in the minor child’s death."
Both suspects were locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, further details are limited at this time,” CCSO officials said. “Additional details will be given in the next press release.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.