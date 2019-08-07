City of Savannah holds ribbon cutting for Municipal Annex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders cut the ribbon at the new location for the Municipal Annex and Utility Services Department on Wednesday.
The department is responsible for services like water bills, property taxes, and more. It moved from Broughton Street to the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.
“Hopefully, each customer who comes into our city will see that this is a good thing, and at least now they have a place where they can come that’s well-lit, that’s located and has good parking," said Alderman Van Johnson, Savannah, District 1.
You can also park at the Visitors Center for free while you pay your bills.
