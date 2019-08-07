Crime victims groups request funds from Bryan County

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Nonprofits that work with victims of violent crimes now have a chance to help even more people. That’s because Bryan County leaders have created an application process to award funds from its Local Victims Assistance Fund. Nonprofits presented on Wednesday before a newly-formed county committee for a chance to receive about $60,000 in county funds.
Cynthia Clancy with the Tri-County Protective Agency is one of four state-certified groups to request the funds. The agency serves victims of domestic violence in a five-county area and is based in Liberty County. In the past year, the nonprofit helped 95 people in Bryan County, Clancy said. With additional funds, the agency could help even more people.
“We try to find housing. We pay rents, deposits, we buy food...,” Clancy told committee members. “We do whatever we can to help those individuals.”
The nonprofit only recently become aware that the Local Victims Assistance Program funds in Bryan County were being made available to other state-certified agencies.
“It is going to be our saving grace, so we are begging and pleading,” Clancy told committee members during her presentation.
The other agencies requesting those funds include: Helen's Haven, the Atlantic Judicial Circuit Victims Assistance and Serenity Hill. The funds are managed by the Bryan County Board of Commissioners and come from court fines paid by criminal offenders. Under state law, five percent of those fines are required to fund state-certified crime victims’ programs, like the ones represented before the committee.
For years, the funds in Bryan County have gone solely to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit's Victim's Advocacy Program. The newly-formed committee did not reach a decision Wednesday and is expected to meet again on Aug. 27th, said Billy Edwards, assistant to the Bryan County Board of Commissioners. More information is needed from the agencies and will be presented at that time, he added.
Once the committee has a recommendation, the final decision will then go to Bryan County commissioners. That’s expected to happen sometime in September or October. The funds will be dispersed to the selected nonprofit groups in January, Edwards said.
