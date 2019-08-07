Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 8-7-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front will stall across central Georgia today before dissipating Thursday. High pressure dominates Friday. Another cold front pushes into the area later Saturday and stalls through Tuesday.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-95. There is a low end risk(1 out of 5) that storms may be severe. The main threat from any storm will be strong winds and large hail.
Rain chances decrease after sunset and we should be warm and dry overnight, lows 73-77.
Thursday will be partly cloudy it’s a 20% chance for showers and storms, 93-98.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
There tropics remain all quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next five days.
