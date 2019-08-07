Effingham County ready to handle extra traffic for upcoming school year

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Effingham County are getting ready for their first day of school Wednesday. Parents and students got a small taste of their 2019-2020 school year at an open house Tuesday night.
Rincon Elementary School is the district’s newest school.
“This year is a lot calmer than last year,” said Dr. Paige Dickey, Rincon Elementary School Principal. “We already know kind of what we are doing. Last year, we went from a small building to a huge, new and beautiful building, so we really are more comfortable this year. Lots of things were already in place, so we are very excited to see our students back this year.”
Just like the county, Rincon Elementary grew by almost 150 students and 24 teachers and staff. A total of 1,100 kids will make their way to Rincon Elementary and thousands will travel across the county. As the schools grow, law enforcement is ready to step up the patrols.
“When school is in session, we’ve got traffic coming in and out of these areas," said Chief Mark Gerbino, Rincon Police Department. "The cars are filled with these young children. The speeding cars will not be tolerated. The no-stopping for stop signs and traffic lights will not be tolerated.”
Rincon Elementary School starts bright and early at 7:15 Wednesday morning.
