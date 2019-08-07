Filing begins for Town of Bluffton’s 2020 elections positions

BLUFFTON, S.C., (WTOC) - Tuesday was the first day for people to enter the race for some of Bluffton’s elected positions.
The office of the mayor and two town councilmember positions are open for this years’ election. The seats are currently held by Mayor Lisa Sulka, Councilman Dan Wood, and Councilman Harry Lutz. They are all planning to run for re-election.
The requirements for anyone who wants to file are as follows:
- A candidate must be a South Carolina voter and live in the Town of Bluffton.
- Candidates have to fill out the required paperwork.
- Candidates must pay a filing fee of $100 for a council seat, and $150 for mayor.
- File the electronic forms.
For anyone who wants to file from now until Sept. 6, just go to Town Hall, fill out the required paperwork, and you’ll be officially registered as a candidate.
Larry Toomer is a town councilman in Bluffton. His term, which lasts for four years, is not up until 2022. WTOC spoke with him about what it’s like to be on the other side of the election, and what he hopes to see from this year’s voters.
“When you take office and you promise to do this job, you have to have your heart set and represent 100 percent of the people,” Toomer said. “So, when I say it’s disheartening - to me, if I’m going to represent 100 percent of the people - to me, I’d like to see, you know, at least 50 percent or more, take that few minutes out, and come and vote, you know, for whoever, but come vote.”
Voters in the Town of Bluffton must be registered to vote by Oct. 4 if they want to have a voice in the Nov. 5th election.
