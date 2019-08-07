60-foot shrimping boat sinks in Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, S.C., (WTOC) - If you’re headed to the coast of Port Royal, you’re going to see one less shrimping boat than usual. That’s because one 60-foot vessel went underwater this week.
The Dream Catcher was a 60-foot-long shrimp boat that docked right off of Port Royal. Officials say the boat had been there for years, and they aren’t sure if the owner was trying to get it back up and running or not. They do know, however, that two nights ago, the boat started filling up with water.
They had bilged the vessel before, but in the last 24 to 48 hours, the boat took on too much water too quickly, and before the town was able to take care of it, it had sunk to the bottom of the waterway. Now, officials are trying to get ahold of the owner of the boat.
Town Manager Van Willis says they’ve tried to take every precaution to make sure this boat sinking doesn’t hurt the environment or the boats neighbors.
“We had both the Coast Guard and DHEC out here yesterday. They took a look at the boat. It was their understanding that there was only 10 to 15 gallons of diesel fuel, so they weren’t overly concerned with the environmental impact," Willis said. "I don’t want to speak for them, but that was their assessment, and so they were willing to let it stay tied off, but for us, the most pressing issue is potential impact on those other boats and the dock.”
To protect those surrounding boats, the town is planning on removing the boat in the next 48 hours. They say this happens every three to five years, and they’re happy they have a plan.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.