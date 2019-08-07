GSU starting quarterback Shai Werts back at practice following arrest

SALUDA, S.C., (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s starting quarterback Shai Werts is already back at practice following his arrest last week.
The drive through Saluda, S.C. is one Werts told officers he makes heading back to school from his hometown of Clinton, S.C. WTOC Reporter, Lyndsey Gough, made the drive on Wednesday to learn more about the circumstances surrounding his July 31 arrest.
WTOC hasn’t been given a copy of body cam footage the night of Werts’ arrest, but we were allowed to watch it and take notes.
Werts was arrested and charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. The arrest report makes note of a “white powder substance” on the hood of Werts’ 2016 Dodge Charger. In the video WTOC saw, the white substance lined the area of the hood below the wiper blades, then appeared to drip down like paint on the driver’s side towards the front of the car - taking up about a third of the hood.
Werts claimed the substance was bird poop.
At one point during the more than half-an-hour video from the stop, the officer questions Werts about the white substance.
Officer: “What’s that white stuff on your hood, man?”
Werts claimed it was bird poop, then the two go back and forth a bit.
Officer: “I swear to God, I tested it and it turned pink.”
A pink color indicates it tested positive for cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Werts continues that he tried to clean it the night before. The officer walks away and says, ‘This is crazy.’
Throughout the video, it was clear that the officer couldn’t believe what he saw, and Werts maintained it was bird poop the entire time.
Deputy Horne wouldn’t go into specifics of the case since it is ongoing, but he says in his 21 years of law enforcement, he has not seen an incident like this one.
“For it being all over the hood? Uh...not in my career have I seen something - a case this unique," he said.
The Georgia Southern Athletics Department tells WTOC Werts was given a drug test, and passed it.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.