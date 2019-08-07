GSU starting quarterback Shai Werts back at practice following arrest

Werts was arrested and charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. The arrest report makes note of a “white powder substance” on the hood of Werts’ 2016 Dodge Charger. In the video WTOC saw, the white substance lined the area of the hood below the wiper blades, then appeared to drip down like paint on the driver’s side towards the front of the car - taking up about a third of the hood.