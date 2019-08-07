Guyton and Effingham County continue to finalize fire merger agreement

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County and the City of Guyton are one step closer to consolidating fire services. The City of Guyton asked the county to take over their fire services in July with staffing and equipment.
According to Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges, this potential fire merger would impact how nearly 1,000 households get their fire services. Right now, the City of Guyton only has one paid firefighter and a handful of volunteers responding to calls.
“Ultimately, it works to the benefit of all citizens,” Chief Hodges said. “It’s not just good for the city. It’s not just good for the county. It’s working together, and honestly, working together makes everyone stronger.”
Effingham County leaders say the time it has taken to finalize the contract does not jeopardize residents’ fire safety. There is currently mutual aid agreements, so an agency will respond in an emergency. The Effingham County Board of Commissioners agreed to a few changes Tuesday night that the City of Guyton made to their draft proposal.
“This contract will give them the option if they decide in the future, ‘Hey, maybe this just isn’t working. This isn’t exactly what we want for the city.’ Then, they can get back into it without a whole lot of difficulty,” Chief Hodges said.
According to the proposal, Effingham County Fire would not operate out of the current Guyton Fire station. Instead, they would find a location in or around Guyton to staff six full-time firefighters seven days a week.
“I think it’s not just about the full-time staff that the county is proposing to put over there, which would be two people per 24 hours a day," Chief Hodges said. "You have to look at the volunteers as well. The volunteers are a core part of our operation. They are invaluable.”
Effingham County Fire and EMS merged with the city of Springfield back in 2015.
