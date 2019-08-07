Hampton Co. man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 10-year-old

The case unfolded in April of 2016, when the victim told a forensic interviewer that a man who knew her mother came into her bedroom while she was watching television. He turned off the television and lights, and forced her into having sex with him. The young girl’s story came out after her mother took her to a doctor to have her pregnancy terminated. A DNA sample taken from the fetus and analyzed by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division found Singleton to be the father of the unborn child.