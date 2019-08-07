Investigators searching for armed, dangerous burglary suspect in Effingham Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.
Investigators say Alan Dozier is wanted for a burglary incident in Effingham County involving a gun being stolen. He is currently on parole and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Officials say Dozier is covered in tattoos, including a large one of Mary on his head, and a teardrop under his left eye. He is a 42-year-old white male standing 6′1 and weighing around 185 pounds.
If you have information on Dozier’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912.754.3449.
