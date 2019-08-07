List of cities opposing offshore drilling continues to grow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another Chatham County city has passed a resolution opposing offshore drilling and seismic testing off Georgia’s coast.
It joins a list of more than a dozen in the county to do so in recent years.
Port Wentworth City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution in their July 25 council meeting, calling it a commitment to express opposition to offshore oil drilling and seismic air gun blasting.
They’re the latest Chatham County municipality to join the growing list of cities hoping to sway lawmakers to vote ‘no’ on allowing offshore oil drilling and seismic blasting.
The passage of the resolution caught the attention of conservation group Savannah Riverkeeper, a group dedicated to protecting and improving the Savannah River and river basin. The group’s outreach coordinator, Dave Mewborn, pointed out in a recent blog post that resolutions like the one most recently passed by Port Wentworth aren’t law, but they do send a message to elected leaders at the state and federal level.
“I think some folks are very concerned about oil spills, and just the visual of it being off of our beaches. It’s visually not stimulating. I’ve heard some people say, 'we do not want to be the next Houston, with oil refineries 40 miles off our coast," Mewborn said.
At the state level, a House resolution passed this last legislative session, voicing support for Georgia’s coastal tourism and fisheries and opposition to oil exploration and drilling activities, including seismic testing.
