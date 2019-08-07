Mayor addresses water issues in City of Ludowici

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Discolored and foul-smelling water has been in the spotlight in Ludowici.
The mayor says they are working on a permanent solution. WTOC sat down with Mayor James Fuller, Jr. on Tuesday to learn more about the short-term and long-term water plans.
When people turn their faucet knobs, the water flowing through the pipes is from over 70 years ago.
“So basically, our issue is, we have a water system that was installed in 1951, and with that, we have roughly five miles of galvanized water lines in the ground," Mayor Fuller said.
A newspaper article from 1951 shows when they got that water system installed. Ludowici hasn’t been in the news for a new water installation system since then. They’ve only gotten news coverage for water breaks, and thousands of dollars in repairs of the aged pipes.
“These lines create issues as far as red water. The black tint in the water that people complain about every time a line breaks - you have to flush a fire hydrant. When you flush a hydrant, it shakes those lines and shakes that sediment and those lines loose.”
The mayor says that water has to go somewhere.
“It goes into people sinks, toilets, washing machines. When they turn their water on, it’s gonna come out," he said.
The mayor says as far as the smell, they haven’t received any complaints in a couple of weeks because they just replaced units on their wells - so people shouldn’t have problems.
He says now, the city is in the process of applying for a new loan to replace all of those old pipes and install a new water system.
“From that aspect of it, it’s probably gonna be anywhere for three to five years to handle, and the estimate is gonna be anywhere from four and six million dollars.”
Fuller says within the next week or two, the City of Ludowici will vote on whether or not to approve the “go ahead” for applying for the loan to install new water pipes.
