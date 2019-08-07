Montgomery County students start first full year in new building

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in one small town have a big reason to be proud.
Middle and high school students in Montgomery County started their first full year in a new building.
Montgomery County 6th-12th graders moved into the new building in January, and finished out the school year there. However, students say the start of the year back brings back the “new” feeling.
The previous campus opened in 1967, with additions and remodels over the years, but it couldn’t keep up with the technology of teaching.
“In the old building, some smart boards didn’t work, and some teachers couldn’t go up to the front and teach there like they were supposed to,” said Kam Wideman, Senior.
The new building has the newest equipment to help teachers bring the world to students. In addition, the design and layout helps doors secure, keeping the 460 students safe.
“We definitely appreciate what we’ve got,” said Dr. Scott Barrow, Principal. “We’ve had to deal with a lot of technology that didn’t work. When it rained, we were going to have buckets in the floors.”
The building came in at a cost of $13 million, but the district saved up its money and state funding, and paid it off before it opened. Kam says the new home makes it easier to get motivated to come to school and learn.
“With us being the first class to graduate the whole year here as seniors, I think it’s going to be a great year.”
