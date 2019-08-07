National Night Out held all around Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Recent mass shootings were a topic during National Night Out events on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people gathered in dozens of locations across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry under one common theme: community. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the tragic events from the weekend weigh heavily on residents and leaders.
“I don’t know how we deal with some of the things we’ve had happen here," Mayor DeLoach said. "We just keep going forward, and what we do is try to get our kids and catch them early, and try to make sure we raise them up right and do the right thing, and hopefully this will diminish and things will get better.”
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter also sends his thoughts and prayers to the survivors and victims’ families. He handed out badges to some very happy children at First Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church.
“This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with the community and also establish new relationships. It’s also a great opportunity for the community to establish relationships,” Chief Minter said.
This marked Chief Minter’s first National Night Out in Savannah. He made six stops, and his command staff went to seven more.
