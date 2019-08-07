3 new principals selected in Beaufort County already worked within district

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - Beaufort County was able to fill all three of their principal vacancies just two weeks before schools start.
WTOC told you Tuesday night, there will be new principals at Shanklin Elementary, Beaufort Middle, and Hilton Head High School. We caught up with one of the new hires, who is a familiar face with the school he’s been hired to lead.
Steve Schidierch has been working in the Beaufort County School District for 20 years. Now, he will be taking up the position of Hilton Head High School - a position that’s been under scrutiny since the former principal resigned in the spring.
“Hilton Head High School was my home for 13 years, and I’m really excited about going back and renewing those old friendships and relationships with the faculty and parents in the Hilton Head community,” he said. “I’ve been an assistant principal for about seven years now, and being the principal was something I’ve always wanted, so when this job opened, it just felt right.”
The school district spent nearly $20,000 dollars on advertising for the Hilton Head position in a nation-wide search, but ended up hiring three employees already in the district. The school district’s communications director, Jim Foster, says the money did help find better options.
“The previous superintendent determined that the initial applicants were not of the quality that he would like to see, and so as a result, the successful candidate that emerged was someone who had to compete against a highly qualified national pool of applicants.”
One position that was filled from outside the county was the District Chief Instructional Services Officer. Foster says the candidate chosen is a ‘veteran educator from Florida.’
Foster says one concern was, if they pull a principal from out of the district, they may not be there to start on the first day of school. Since all positions have been filled from inside, they will be starting in the next 24 hours.
