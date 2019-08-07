Richmond Hill remembers fallen hero

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill remembered one of its own on Wednesday.
A special mass was held at St. Anne Catholic Church in memory of United States Marine Corps Captain Matthew Freeman.
Wednesday marked 10 years since the Richmond Hill native was killed in action in Afghanistan.
“As a family member who lost her big brother, it is important to me and very uplifting to me to know that even 10 years later there are so many people willing to share stories about Matthew, support our family and keep his legacy going," said Marybeth Freeman, Captain Freeman’s sister. "It doesn’t feel like he’s just gone.”
Captain Freeman died on August 7, 2009 while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.
Since his death, the road leading to the Bryan County Administrative Complex has been named in Freeman’s memory. The Freeman family created a non-profit that offers scholarships for siblings of veterans who have died due to service related conditions.
The Matthew Freeman Project is a not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to the support of education in order to promote communities of promise, prosperity and peace throughout the U.S. and the World.
