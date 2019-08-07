165th Airlift Wing, Pooler Fire training for potential emergency events

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The 165th Airlift Wing and the Pooler Fire Department are working together to train for potential large-scale emergency events.
The training is being done as part of a mutual aid agreement. Both groups say they will be more familiar with each other’s equipment and will be better prepared for emergencies by regularly training together. The training will prepare them for situations where a victim is stuck on top of buildings, cranes, or down elevator shafts.
“So, high angle rescue, it poses its own unique difficulties,” said Garrett Bodaford, Assistant Chief of Training. “One of those difficulties is the fact that every situation is very different, so you have to think outside the box. It’s like an algebra to math situation, and just really work the scenario and the items that are given, and do your best to come out with a positive outcome.”
“Let’s say there was a victim on a ledge or at a window that needed a rescue, and we couldn’t get a ladder to them. We could then repel down to them and rescue them,” said Captain Robert Nietzold, Pooler Fire Department.
The mutual aid agreement ensures that the 165th Airlift Wing and the Pooler Fire Department can be called to anywhere in Savannah and Pooler, as well as the ports and Garden City.
