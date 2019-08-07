UGA’s 2020 slate includes visit to Bama, home changes for Auburn, UT

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - With the 2019 season just 24 days away, Georgia Bulldog fans can begin marking their calendars for the 2020 season.
And there is plenty to save a date for.
The SEC released the 2020 conference schedule Wednesday, highlighted by a clash between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa in both teams’ conference opener.
The Bulldogs will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2007 on September 19, 2020. UGA won that contest 26-23 in overtime.
The other highlights include home contests against Auburn and Tennessee in different times than their traditional spots on the calendar.
The Tigers will visit Athens on October 10, while the Vols come calling on November 14.
It’s the first time Georgia and Auburn have met in October since 1936, and the first November meeting with Tennessee since 1973.
Georgia will open the year with a Monday night affair against Virginia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Labor Day.
2020 GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
09/07 (Mon.)- vs. Virginia (Atlanta)
09/12- East Tennessee St.
09/19- at Alabama
09/26- UL-Monroe
10/03- Vanderbilt
10/10- Auburn
10/17- at Missouri
10/31- vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
11/07- at South Carolina
11/14- Tennessee
11/21- at Kentucky
11/28- Georgia Tech
