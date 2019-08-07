Veteran walking length of U.S. to promote suicide awareness

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A veteran is walking the entire length of the United States to help bring awareness for the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day.
Jimmy Novak was in our area sharing his own story of what he has had to deal with. Novak visited Pooler, Tuesday night and shared why this is important to him.
“I found the process of talking about what I had been through and the things I was holding in to be very therapeutic, and now if I can inspire someone else to reach out and seek help, and seek help early, then that’s what really makes the whole 3,000 mile trip worth while," Novak said.
Novak has been walking since March 22.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.