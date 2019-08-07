Wednesday: Hot & muggy, with isolated storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy, warm and muggy outside this morning.
Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Plan for a temperature around 90° at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter with the humidity factored in; perhaps feeling hotter than 102° in spots.
Isolated, afternoon, showers and storms are possible through early evening. Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App.
Still on summer break? Head indoors if you hear thunder while in the pool this afternoon. The forecast dries back out this evening, under a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast remains hot, and a bit drier, through the end of the work-week. The forecast features slightly cooler, wetter weather this weekend.
