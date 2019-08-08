Beaufort Co. School District using app to help meet student needs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C., (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District is taking advantage of technology in order to help students in the community.
The school district is using a new app called “Purposity." Anyone in the community can download the app for free.
Once a week, a notification will be sent to users, letting parents know about the needs in the district, giving them a chance to help a child in need.
“That can be anything from a student who needs a calculator; a homeless student who maybe needs some items in school or out of school. Once we are able to meet those needs, the notifications go out, and the community has the ability to click from their phones to meet that need," said Lakinsha Swinton, Director of Student Services, Beaufort County School District.
The school district plans on launching the program this Saturday at its annual “Back to School Expo” at Battery Creek High School. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will also be free school supplies and giveaways. Click here for more information.
